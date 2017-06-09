Nepali Embassy holds tourism promotion program in Chengdu

KATHMANDU: The Embassy of Nepal in Beijing, Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA) jointly organized a tourism promotion program in Chengdu on Friday with the support of Sichuan Provincial People’s Government.

Speaking at the program, Vice-secretary General of Sichuan Provincial People’s Government Zhao Weiping appreciated the embassy for selecting Chengdu for the program and assured of full support from the provincial people’s government to the programs for the promotion of economic, cultural and people to people relations.

Party Secretary of Sichuan Tourism Development Commission and Deputy Director General of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Foreign and Overseas Chinese Affairs were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the program Nepali Ambassador to China Leela Mani Paudyal put forward eight reasons for selecting Nepal as a preferred destination for Chinese potential tourists.

While highlighting the major promotional programs conducted by embassy, he informed the audience about campaign to be launched targeting 300 million Buddhist believers in China with a view to motivating them for Lumbini visit’. Also present at the program were 32 representatives from Nepali tourism enterprises and 60 enterprises from Chinese tourism including media persons.

Sunil Sharma, Officiating Director of Nepal Tourism Board, presented various attractions of Nepali tourism industry. In the afternoon Ambassador Paudyal delivered a lecture at South Asia Institute of Sichuan University on “Belt and Road Initiative: Prospects for Nepal.”

During the program at the university, students from International School, think-tanks, professors from South Asia Study Centre were present.

Earlier today, the Ambassador had meeting with Vice Secretary General of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government. During the meeting ideas were exchanged on investment, tourism, education and culture, among others. Vice Governor of Sichuan Province responsible for tourism affairs is planning to visit Nepal in coming September.

During the meeting invitation for Nepali leaders, officials as well as the embassy staff were extended to participate in International Tourism Trade Expo, which is going to be held in Leshan Municipality of Sichuan Province in September 2O17.

Likewise, invitations were also extended for the World Tourism Conference which is going to be held in Sichuan in September 2O17.

Envoy Paudyal had a meeting with Liao Kequan, Vice Mayor of Leshan Municipality. Two sides identified five areas of cooperation such as tourism, education, Buddhism and culture, trade and investment in the meeting participated by non-government sectors’ senior officials of the Leshan Municipal People’s government.

– REPUBLICA

