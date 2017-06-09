Water pipe laying for Melamchi project gains momentum

KATHMANDU: The laying of water pipes for much-awaited Melamchi Drinking Water Project has been speeded up in Kathmandu valley. The project aims to supply water to Kathmandu Valley dwellers within September/October, the Nepali month of Asoj, a project official said.

Out of the total 670 kilometres of water pipes to be laid for the project, the installation of pipes has been over on 585 kilometres, said the chief of the project implementation directorate Tiresh Khatri.

According to Khatri, water would be supplied through tunnel and would be filtered in Sundarijal before distributing to the homes in Kathmandu valley through 11 tanks in various locations.

The total 11 tanks include previous two water tanks located in Anamnagar and Minbhawan. Until now, five tanks have been built while the construction of four new tanks is underway, said Khatri.

– RSS, THT

