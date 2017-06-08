Sixth time Everest summiter Indian man felicitated in Nepal

LALITPUR: An Indian man was felicitated here in Nepal on Thursday for being the first Indian to scale world’s highest peak Mt Everest for six times.

Adventure Sports Tourism Society felicitated Labaraj singh Dharmashaktu of Uttarakhand, India, during a programme held at Lalitpur today.

Dharmashaktu, who works at Indian border security force Seema Surakhsa Bal (SSB), received a felicitation letter from Tourism Department officiating Director General Durga Datta Baral and the Society’s trustee Bikram Pandey.

Dharmashakta had first scaled the world’s tallest peak Sagarmatha in 1998. He successfully finished his sixth attempt from the southern ridge on May 17.

Dharmashaktu has been awarded with India’s prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in 2003. He is also honoured with Padma Shri by Government of India.

The Society has also assigned Dharmashaktu as Tourism Ambassador of Nepal to North India.

Dharmashaktu is also a promoter of cross-border tourism in Nepal and India. He also helped Nepal during the Gorkha Earthquake in 2015.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

