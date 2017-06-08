Hubby pours hot oil over wife’s face in Dolakha gruesome

DOLAKHA: In a heart wrenching incident, a man poured hot cooking oil over his wife’s face at Namdu in Baiteshwor Village Council-6 of Dolakha district on Tuesday.

Kumar Tamang, 39, all of a sudden poured cooking oil over his 34-year-old wife Urmila Tamang’s face while she was preparing to cook meat.

She is currently receiving treatment at the Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH).

Urmila has sustained serious burn injuries in her eyes and other parts of the body.

Immediately after the incident, a police team deployed from the District Police Office, Dolakha had reached the site, but Kumar had already fled the scene, Information Officer at the DPO Prem Sagar KC said.

He informed that police have started a man hunt to nab the culprit.

It is learnt that her brother-in-law rushed her to a hospital in Mainapokhari following the incident that occurred at around 8 pm.

Critically injured in the incident, Urmila was brought to Kathmandu for treatment on Wednesday, the victim’s brother Amit Tamang said.

“She has sustained burn injuries in her eyes, tongue, right hand and back,” he added.

According to a preliminary investigation, Kumar used to beat Urmila, a mother of four children, over and over again in the past as well.

– By Rajendra Manandhar for TKP

