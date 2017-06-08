First INGO from Arab world launches programmes in Nepal

KATHMANDU: The Qatar Charity has become the first INGO from the Arab world to work in Nepal.

The organisation’s Country Director Muhammad Taimoor Saqib on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Social Welfare Council Member-Secretary Dilli Prasad Bhatta to launch the Integrated Development Programme.

Under the agreement, the Doha-based organisation will work in the areas of social protection, water supply, sanitation, health and hygiene, education, disaster management, livelihoods, agriculture, livestock, skill development and entrepreneurship.

These projects will help Nepali youth build their capacity and will also provide them an opportunity to establish their small and medium businesses, the organisation claimed.

– ONLINE KHABAR

Related news