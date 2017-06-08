Charles Sobhraj to undergo open heart surgery, says “not sure about survival”

KATHMANDU: Notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj from France, currently doing his time at a Kathmandu jail, is preparing to undergo an open heart surgery in Nepal’s Capital this weekend. But, he says he does not know if he will survive it.

In a telephone interview with The Indian Express, the 73-year-old “Bikini killer” says, “The risk factor of an open heart surgery in Nepal is higher than France. In Nepal, it is between 3-5 per cent while in France it is only 1 per cent.”

“But the cardiologists here have decided I should have the replacement as quickly as possible since there is significant damage in one valve and mild damage to the other. Of course, I am nervous about all this.”

Meanwhile, the convict also adds that he is living with a death threat.

“During a recent hearing in the Supreme Court, a local who has been filing cases against me threatened me again and said he wanted me see me die in Nepal. So I have written to the French Embassy and I am told they have got an assurance from the Nepal government that full security will be provided to me in hospital,” he says.

After the surgery at the Gangalal Heart Centre in Kathmandu this Saturday, Sobhraj plans to appeal for an early release and go back to Paris.

He says, “I have made many plans for what I will do once I am back in Paris.”

– ONLINE KHABAR

