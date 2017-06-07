Deuba sworn in as 40th Prime Minister

KATHMANDU: Newly elected Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has been sworn in as the 40th Prime Minister of Nepal.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to Deuba amidst a special function organised at Sheetal Niwas on Wednesday.

The Nepali Congress President has returned to power for a fourth time on Tuesday — 12 years after he was unceremoniously removed by then king Gyanendra — with 388 votes in his favour in the 593-strong Parliament.

558 lawmakers voted during the prime ministerial election, with Deuba being the lone candidate.

Similarly, CPN (Maoist Center) politburo member Krishna Bahadur Mahara, who leads the party in the Deuba cabinet, was sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs. Leader Mahara was earlier the DPM and Finance Minister and Sharma was the Energy Minister in the Dahal-led government.

Likewise, CPN (MC) leader Janardan Sharma swon in as Home Minister while Prabhu Sah will be a minister without a portfolio.

Similarly, Gopal Man Shrestha of Nepali Congress has been sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education while Forum Loktantrick Chairman Bijaya Gachchhadar as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Federal Affairs.

– GORKHA POST

