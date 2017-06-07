CIAA arrests two rural municipality executives with bribe in Sindhuli

SINDHULIMADHI: The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority has reportedly arrested two rural municipality executive chiefs red-handed while they were taking a bribe from a solar panel dealer in Sindhuli district on Tuesday.

A team of personnel at CIAA extended Office, Bardibas, apprehended executive chief of Golanjor Rural Municipality Bhola Kumar Ale and executive chief of Fikal Rural Municipality Satish Bhattarai in the district.

The duo were arrested while they were taking commission from the owner of Dhruba Electronics, an authorised supplier of the solar panels at Stall Bazar in Kamalamai Municipality-6, for making purchase deal on behalf of the government, today, according to the Superintendent of Police Mukesh Singh at the CIAA Office.

Ale was held with Rs 1,51,000 and Bhattarai with Rs 90,000 bribe said police.

Earlier, the government had made the decision of acquiring the large quantity of solar panel for rural settlement deprived of electricity supply.

– By Min Kumar Dahal for THT

