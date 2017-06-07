Harvard University to help in Nepal’s policy making

WASHINGTON DC: The world renowned Harvard University is set to become a partner for maximum use of Nepal’s statistics and verification instrument for policy making.

The University has been launching programmes related to policy making based on the evidence – based statistics in South Asia and will take the initiative in use of investigative data on Nepal’s sustainable development, Planning Commission’s former Vice Chairman, Dr Shankaer Sharma told the National News Agency (RSS) after participating in a seminar on Monday and Tuesday here in the US.

“Earlier, such programmes have been launched in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh which brought forth an exchange of experience from them, and we too have informed them of our condition,” Sharma said.

Sharma pointed out that development works based on statistics would contribute towards sustainable development in Nepal where political instability continues to bring about government change too soon.

Finance Ministry’s Joint Secretary, Baikuntha Aryal, and Staff College’s Trilochan Dhakal and Pukar Malla also took part in the seminar.

– RSS, REPUBLICA

Related news