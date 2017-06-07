Climber’s claim he was forced to abandon attempt to summit Everest rejected

LAHORE: The story of Pakistani climber, Saad Mohamed, of abandoning his attempt to summit Mount Everest for the sake of fellow climber has been found fabricated as a trekking company has rejected his claim, revealing the mountaineer (Saad) was not physically fit to summit the Everest.

Unlike Saad’s claim of ‘forced’ abandonment of the summit, the Nepalese trekking company “Seven Summit Treks” confirmed to The News that Saad was actually unable to acclimatise to high altitude which resulted in his abandoning of the summit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saad Mohamed, who is also a ‘goodwill’ ambassador of WWF Pakistan, while talking to The News retreats from his previous stance, saying Seven Summits Treks didn’t ask him, not once, to come back to base camp for the sake of other climber Abdul Jabbar Bhatti but persuaded him to return to base camp for other reasons.

In an interview with a Pakistani newspaper on May 26, Saad had claimed that he was forced to abandon his attempt to summit Mount Everest for the sake of his injured fellow climber Jabbar Bhatti as the expedition manager asked him that it would be better if he called off his attempt to summit Everest and assist his fellow Pakistani climber, who was in a dire need of medical assistance”.

The services of Seven Summits and treks, a Nepal-based company, were taken by both Pakistani climbers including Abdul Jabbar Bhatti and Saad Mohamed.

Abdul Jabbar Bhatti had made a successful summit, however, he was rescued on his way back from south summit which is 8600-metre high on May 22. On May 21, when Bhatti was pushing for his summit bid at that time Saad was already coming back from camp 3 around 7100 metre-high to camp2 which is around 6400-metre high.

The reason of coming back from camp 3 to camp 2 was that Saad was unable to acclimatise to 7100-metre, Saad writes on his Facebook page. According to Saad, he remained on camp2 for two days and later returned to Mount Everest base camp.

The Managing Director Seven Summit Treks Mingma Sherpa while taking to The News informed that it was already decided that Saad was not going to take summit attempt after seeing his performance from camp 2 to camp3.

Saad was too slow as it took him 12 to 14 hours from camp 2 to camp3 which is twice compared to a regular climber, Mingma said. He said Everest is all about time management, moreover, Saad was unable to acclimatise at camp3 that’s why he had returned to camp2. Categorically denying Saad’s claim Mingma said that Saad was not refused by the Seven Summits to climb but his physical condition didn’t support him. Why would have climbers gathered with us if we lack in services, he added. Disappointed over the claim of climber, Mingma said previous successful Mount Everest climbers from Pakistan including Samina Baig and late Hassan Sadparra had taken services from Seven Summits Treks. He said first Pakistani women Samina Baig made summit with assistance of Seven Summits and they have nothing else to offer.

Saad was too slow and physically unfit to summit Everest and when we were Heli rescuing Bhatti on May 24 from Camp3, Saad was at base camp, Mingma concluded.

Saad Mohamed while talking to The News said that he had a fair chance to summit Everest. He was at camp2 and was physically fit to go for summit bid. He said that there was a greater chance that he would have been unable to summit but at least he would have had touched 8000-metre. However, Tashi Sherpa of Seven Summits at base Camp asked him to come at base camp.

Tashi said to me that he would allow me for summit attempt after evaluating my physical condition as he was of the view that I was not acclimatising, Saad added. It was trick on the part of seven summits to bring me back at base camp.

While judging the intention of Seven Summits, Saad was of the view that the company was aware of the situation that they had to Heli rescue Bhatti and they thought that it would be difficult for them to send a weak climber like me for summit at the same time. For avoiding more trouble the company persuaded me to return, Saad added.

Saad said: “Taashi didn’t say to him even for once to return base camp for the sake of Abdul Jabbar Bhatti”.

When The News asked Saad that what kind of medical assistance he could have provided to Bhatti, he said he was a familiar face to Abdul Jabbar Bhatti due to previous expeditions with him and a familiar face is a great relief in such a bad situation.

There were only four to five days left in season closing when this whole episode started, I had a choice to come back to assist Bhatti or make my last summit push and I made my choice to return to base camp, Saad concluded.

– THE NEWS

