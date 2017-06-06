I will strengthen ties with India, China: Newly elected PM Deuba

KATHMANDU: Newly elected Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday said he would move ahead as PM by further consolidating relations with neighboring countries India and China.

Talking to media-persons at New Baneshwor after being elected PM, he said “I as PM will take forward international relations by cooperating with both the neighbors.” Deuba also said he would cooperate with all during his stint as head of the government.

– RSS

