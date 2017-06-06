Develop Lakeside, say entrepreneurs

POKHARA: Tourism entrepreneurs of Pokhara have asked the newly elected mayor of Pokhara-Lekhnath Metropolis to take initiatives to develop the Lakeside area into a thriving tourist destination.

At a programme hosted by the Pokhara Tourism Council to felicitate the newly elected mayor Man Bahadur GC and other office bearers of the metropolis, local entrepreneurs presented their suggestions for the development of tourism in the city.

A current member and former chairperson of NTC, Basudev Tripathi pointed out the need of a fully-equipped bus park for visiting tourists and asked the metropolis to invest in infrastructure, making a provision of entrusting a tourism entrepreneurs body with the management of the bus park.

Similarly, other suggestions included black-topping all roads in the city, measures for controlling pollution in the Phewa Lake and sanitation in the Lake area.

They also asked the mayor to do the needful to expedite construction of the proposed regional international airport in Pokhara.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

