Parties agree to end House obstruction

KATHMANDU: The House, which had been disrupted following the protest by the main opposition CPN-UML, is set to resume following a four-point agreement reached between the ruling alliance and main opposition.

CPN-UML has agreed to allow the House meeting following the deal with the Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Center) on Monday.

The four-point deal includes holding the second phase of local level elections on June 28 in free, fair and peaceful manner. The deal also includes holding elections of provincial and federal parliament within the constitutional deadline, correcting flaws seen in the past elections and making the parliamentary probe committee active to investigate alleged poll-rigging in different districts.

According to Maoist Center Chief Whip Tek Bahadur Basnet, the country is likely to get a new prime minister by tomorrow afternoon.

In the first House meeting, which is scheduled for 1 pm tomorrow, Speaker Onsari Gharti will put forth a proposal on the prime minister’s election. The lawmakers will express their views on the agenda while in the second phase of the meeting, the House will elect the new prime minister.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has filed his lone candidacy for the post of 40th prime minister of Nepal.

If the circumstances do not change overnight, Deuba is likely to beocme the new prime minister.

– By Ashok Dahal for REPUBLICA

