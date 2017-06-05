Dhurmush-Suntali unveils ambitious project ‘Namuna Nepal’ (With video)

KATHMANDU: The Dhurmush-Suntali Foundation has launched its ambitious project ‘Namuna Nepal’ on Monday.

Organizing a program, chairperson of the foundation, actor Sitaram Kattel informed the the extimated budget of the project is Rs 5 billion. Under this project the foundation will construct settlement that will signifies the values and culture of mountain, hill and Tarai, said Kattel adding that the foundation will start the project as soon as the appropriate place is acquired.

Claiming that the settlement is conceptualized to highlight the norms and values of Nepal, Kattel has expected the support and assistance from the public.

– REPUBLICA

