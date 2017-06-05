Supreme Court issues stay order on EC’s decision on re-polling

KATHMANDU: Supreme Court (SC) on Monday issued a stay order on the Election Commission (EC)’s decision to conduct reelections in the ward 19 of Bharatpur Metropolitan City (BMC).

Hearing the writ petition, a single bench of Justice Cholendra Shumsher JBR ordered the EC not to implement its decision right away and be present at the court on June 11.

On Sunday, a writ petition was filed at the SC challenging the EC’s decision to conduct elections again as per the demand of the CPN (Maoist Center) in ward no. 19 of BMC after their booth representatives tore up the ballot papers.

Maheshwar Shrestha, on behalf of ward 19 member Gunjaman BK, and advocate Tulashi Ram Pandey, moved the court, challenging the EC’s decision to conduct re-polling in Bharatpur metropolis.

Chief Returning Officer of Bharatpur Metropolitan City Kabi Prasad Neupane, Probe Committee Coordinator Gita Prasad Timsina have been mentioned as defendants in the petition.

Ballot papers were torn up during the vote counting (Sunday midnight) on May 28.

The probe committee deployed by the EC had confirmed that as many as 90 balloter papers had been torn up by the Maoist Center representatives.

On June 20, the EC had decided to conduct reelections in ward 19 of BMC on the ground that the ballot papers were seized.

– REPUBLICA

