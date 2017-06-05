Indian Army personnel climb Everest without supplementary oxygen

A team of four Indian Army personnel successfully climbed Mt Everest has become the first team to scale the world’s highest peak without supplementary oxygen. The four climbers are Kunchok Tenda, Kelshang Dorjee Bhutia, Kalden Panjur and Sonam Phuntsok. Out of total 14 members of the team, three mountaineers Urgyen Topgye, Ngwang Gelek and Karma Zopa – successfully climbed Mt Everest with the support of supplementary oxygen.

“We had formed a team of 10 people with the aim to scale the Everest without using oxygen cylinder and succeeded in sending four members to the top of the world without oxygen,” Col Vishal Dubey, leader of the Snow Lion Everest Expedition 2017, told PTI.

This was for the first time that any team had made attempt to climb the Everest without supplementary oxygen, he added. “Our aim is to climb the Everest without carrying oxygen cylinder and create history,” he said. More than 4,000 people have so far climbed the 8848-metre peak, of which only 187 people have done this without oxygen on an individual basis.

Six Sherpa guides of the expedition also reached the top of the world with the supplement oxygen. The team, which scaled the Everest on May 21 returned to Kathmandu on Friday.

A few days back, a 24-member Indian Navy team today embarked on a challenging journey to scale Mt Everest with the slogan From the Sea to the Everest.

The expedition team to the highest peak in the world was seen off in a function organised at the Indian Embassy here. The team would set out for Jiri from Kathmandu by vehicle and then trek to the Everest Base Camp to conquer the 8,848 metres, Mt Everest.

“We are climbing the Mount Everest with the slogan From the Sea to the Everest,” Sanjaya Kumar Kulkarni, the coordinator of the expedition team said at a press conference here. The expedition is being led by Nepali mountaineer Mingma Sherpa. Before this, the Indian Navy teams had successfully summited the Everest in 1965 and 2004.

– PTI

