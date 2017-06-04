49 injured in Panchkhal bus accident

BANEPA: As many as 49 persons were injured after a passenger bus skidded off and fell some 30 metres down the Araniko highway at Tinpiple of Panchkhal Municipality in Kavre district on Sunday morning.

The bus (Ba 2 Kha 6441) en route to Kartike Deurali, Kavre from Kathmandu lost its control and met with the accident today, said DSP Nabin Raj Rai of the Kavre District Police Office.

Police with the help of locals rescued the passengers. The injured have been sent to the Dhulikhel Hospital and the Panchkhal Polyclinic of the district for treatment, informed the District Police Office.

Police are searching for the bus driver who has fled the scene after the incident, which occurred at around 8:45 am.

Related news