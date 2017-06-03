Yarsagumba collector killed, another injured in Darchula avalanche

BHIMDATTANAGAR: A person died and another sustained critical injuries after they were buried in avalanche while collecting medicinal fungus Yarsagumba in Apihimal Rural Municipality-1 of Dharchula district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Dhaul Singh Bohora (48) and injured as Janak Dhami (21), both the residents of Chanaulpani of Puchaudi Municipality–3 of Baitadi district.

Bohara’s body was cremated this morning. He had arrived in Darchula last month to collect the herb.

Dhami, who was critically injured in the incident, was rushed to Gokuleshwar in Baitadi for treatment, according to the Darchula District Police Office.

He has sustained multiple injuries in different parts of his body.

Yarsagumba, also known as ‘Himalayan Viagra’, is considered one of the most expensive bio-resources available in the world.

Yarsagumba is collected at commercial level from 12 districts in Nepal — Darchula, Dolpa, Jumla, Mugu, Bajang, Rukum, Myagdi, Manang, Gorkha, Rasuwa, Sindhupalchok and Sankhuwasabha.

– RSS, THT

