NC president Deuba files candidacy for 40th PM

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress president and earstwhile Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba fielded his candidacy for the 40th Prime Minister of Nepal at Legislature Secretariat at 11 am today.

According to NC leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi , outgoing Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal proposed Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba as the candidate for the race of Prime Minister of Nepal due to be held on June 4 and senior NC leader Ram Chandra Paudel and Nepal Democratic Party chairman Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar supported Deuba’s candidacy for Prime Minister.

– By Bal Krishna Adhikari for REPUBLICA

