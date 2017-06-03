Dr Ruit picked as one of 100 leading global visionaries

KATHMANDU: The Canada-based Albert Einstein Foundation has nominated Nepali ophthalmologist Dr Sanduk Ruit as one of the 100 leading global visionaries.

The foundation had asked on May 28 if Dr Ruit would accept the nomination and share his wisdom and vision in a 250-word essay to be included in historic publication Genius, which he accepted.

Talking to The Himalayan TImes, Dr Ruit expressed his happiness saying this was a golden opportunity to expose his and the whole nation’s image to the world scientists.

“I had never thought such a big moment will come in my life. It’s amazing and completely beyond of my expectation,” said 2006’s Ramon Magsaysay Award winner for Peace and International Understanding. “Not only me, but the nation has got a chance to feel proud. Through this opportunity, the country could get positive recognition by exposing successful innovation and message of Nepal.”

He also expressed his hope that through participation in such a prestigious gathering and writing for Genius — the world’s first 3D-printed book — might open the door for exposing Nepali research and innovation.

Along with Dr Ruit, fellow contributors to Genius comprise architect Frank Gehry, film producer/director Sir Ridley Scott, renowned educator Sir Ken Robinson, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, musical icon Barbara Streisand, TIME hero of the planet Dr. Sylvia Earle, Cirque Du Soleil Founder Guy Laliberté, acclaimed novelist Paulo Coelho, Nobel Laureates, and many other luminaries.

Genius will be launched on September 9 to 10, this year in Montreal with the gathering of its distinguished contributors along with leaders, young Einstein’s, and dignitaries from around the world.

Dr Ruit, an internationally renowned Nepali eye surgeon whose small-incision cataract surgery, which utilizes inexpensive intraocular lenses, has enabled hundreds of thousands of poor cataract patients in Nepal and other countries to regain their sight. Over the last three decades, he has successfully treated over 100,000 people across the developing world and has taught his technique to other eye surgeons.

In the past, he has been honoured with Asia Game Changers Award in 2016, National Order of Merit, Arthur Lim Award in 2012, Walter L Hurd Executive Medal in 2010, Prince Mahidol award of Thailand for public health in 2008 and Order of Australia 2007, among others.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Related news