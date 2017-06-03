Nikita Chandak crowned Miss Nepal 2017
KATHMANDU: Nikita Chandak has won the title of Miss Nepal-2017 as she surpassed other 18 contestants at the beauty pageant grand finale held in Kathmandu this evening.
The beauty contest was organised by the Hidden Treasure at the Durbarmarg-based hotel de l’Annapurna on Friday.
Rojina Shrestha won the title of Miss Nepal Earth 2017 while Niti Shah bagged the title of Miss Nepal International 2017, and the new title of Miss Nepal Asia Pacific International 2017 went to Sahara Basnet.
A total of 19 ladies accross the nation were selected for the final race in the competition.
Other winners
Miss Talent: Narmata Gurung
Miss Intellectual: Sahara Basnet
Miss Fascino: Niti Shah
Miss Friendship: Rojina Shrestha
Miss Best Hair: Barsha Pokharel
Miss Photogenic: Anusha Lamsal
Miss Confident: Nikita Chandak
Miss Popular Choice: Nikita Chandak
Miss Athlete: Manzari Singh
– THT ONLINE