Nikita Chandak crowned Miss Nepal 2017

KATHMANDU: Nikita Chandak has won the title of Miss Nepal-2017 as she surpassed other 18 contestants at the beauty pageant grand finale held in Kathmandu this evening.

The beauty contest was organised by the Hidden Treasure at the Durbarmarg-based hotel de l’Annapurna on Friday.

Rojina Shrestha won the title of Miss Nepal Earth 2017 while Niti Shah bagged the title of Miss Nepal International 2017, and the new title of Miss Nepal Asia Pacific International 2017 went to Sahara Basnet.

A total of 19 ladies accross the nation were selected for the final race in the competition.

Other winners

Miss Talent: Narmata Gurung

Miss Intellectual: Sahara Basnet

Miss Fascino: Niti Shah

Miss Friendship: Rojina Shrestha

Miss Best Hair: Barsha Pokharel

Miss Photogenic: Anusha Lamsal

Miss Confident: Nikita Chandak

Miss Popular Choice: Nikita Chandak

Miss Athlete: Manzari Singh

– THT ONLINE

