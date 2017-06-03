Scientists conclude study in Annapurna area

POKHARA: A joint team of scientists affiliated to universities from Nepal and America has concluded a week-long study on environmental changes in the Annapurna area recently.

The study is titled ‘Cultural Landscape and Environmental Change in Himalayas’ by US-based California State University, Tribhuvan University and Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences of Nepal. The team comprised 16 students, four professors and two field assistants.

According to Dr Basanta Giri, analytical chemist from the KIAS, the study focuses on four main areas, namely urbanisation and air pollution, natural resources management and public participation, garbage management, and environmental change.

The team also studied the garbage produced in Ghandruk, a popular tourism destination. Interaction programme about environmental changes and discussion on culture and tourism of another tourist site, Landruk of Kaski was held.

Prof Mohan Dangi from California State University, said he was pleased to extensively learn about the impact of the climate change on mountains and common life. He also expressed his concerns about lack of effective garbage management in Ghandruk. Prof Kedar Rijal from the Central Department of Environmental Sciences, Tribhuvan University, stressed on pursuing development by simultaneously conserving natural resources.

– By Rup Narayan Dhakal for THT

