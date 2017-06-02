Nepal move four places up in FIFA ranking

KATHMANDU: Nepal moved four places up to 169th in the FIFA ranking release today by the world football governing body.

According to FIFA, Nepal have improved its latest FIFA ranking with 116 points, four positions up from the last position. Nepal were ranked 173 position on May FIFA ranking.

India tops the ranking among South Asian Countries as it remained static on 100th position with 331 points.

Similarly, Maldives have slipped four spot down to 156th position and Bhutan slipped two spot down to 166th position in the FIFA rankings.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have jumped five spot to 192nd position and Pakistan by one spot to 200th position.

Likewise, Sri Lanka have remained static on 197th position in the FIFA rankings published on Thursday.

– THT ONLINE

Related news