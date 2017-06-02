Held Indian police team handed to Indian authority

BHIMDATTANAGAR, Kanchanpur: An Indian police team which was taken under control for arresting and transporting a Nepali national to India has been handed to the police office at Banbasa in India.

The handover was made today in the presence of Sub Inspector Rajesh Pandeya at the police office in India.

The five-member team including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nagraj, from Karnataka state of India trespassed into Nepali territory to Dipayal-Silgadhi Municipality-8 in Doti on Wednesday through Gaddachauki border checkpoint in Kanchanpur and arrested local resident Lal Bahadur Aauji.

On their way back to India in a jeep along with the arrestee Aauji, the District Police Office, Doti held the team.

Indian police have accused Aauji for his involvement in looting IRs 1.4 million from Bank of Maharastra in Karnataka in September, 2016.

Indian police have also arrested other six Nepalis–Bhane Parki, Ganesh Parki, Dilli Parki, Lale Parki, Surje Parki and Prasad Parki, all from Dipayal Silgadhi Municipality-8–on the charge of their involvement in the robbery.

Aauji was arrested acting on a tip off from the arrestees, it has been learnt.

All the arrestees were working in Karnataka in India. When asked, Deputy Inspector General of Police at the Far-west Region Police Office, Romendra Singh Deuja, said investigations into the incident were on.

– RSS

