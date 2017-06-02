Macabre Narayanhiti Massacre completes 16 years

KATHMANDU: It is 16 years since what is known as Narayanhiti massacre in Nepal’s political history that took place on the night of June 1, 2001.

In this unpleasant event, the then king Birendra Shah, his wife queen Aishwarya Shah, his two sons crown prince Dipendra Shah, prince Nirajan, his daughter princess Shruti and other royal family members were assassinated.

Following his death, his younger brother Gyandendra Shah acceded to the throne. However, Gyanendra Shah was ousted from power after he tried to encroach upon the executive power of the country going beyond his constitutionally limited political power reduced to a titular king.

With his ouster, a new political era-an era of Republic- ushered in Nepal in the first decade of the 21st century.

He was a popular king. Unlike his younger brother Gyanendra Shah, he was flexible. His flexible nature partly account for the restoration of democracy in 1990.

Conspiracy theories abound regarding royal massacre that took place in 2001.

