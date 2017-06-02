CIAA arrests IRD chief Chudamani Sharma

KATHMANDU: Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority on Thursday arrested Joint Secretary Chudamani Sharma, the director general of the Inland Revenue Department, on the charge of corruption while fixing taxes.

A highly placed sources at the anti-graft body said DG Sharma was arrested from his office this afternoon following numerous complaints registered against him on charge of misusing millions of properties abusing his authority.

“We have taken him into our custody from his office. CIAA team is investigating into his allegations,” said the source.

Sharma, who was silent on Ncell tax scam initially, was advocating for recovering tax from TeliaSonera after the seller left the country. Sharma’s term in office is full of controversy.

Sharma was also accused of protecting Shiva Ghimire, promoter of Sugam Gas, which had tempered LPG cylinder risking customers’ life.

Sharma, who worked as DG of Department of Money Laundering Investigation, has been accused of waiving billions of tax as member-secretary of Tax Settlement Commission.

– REPUBLICA

