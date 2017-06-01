House to elect new PM on June 4

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has urged the political parties to elect a new prime minister through majority.

Sending a letter to the Legislature-Parliament, President Bhandari on Thursday urged the political parties represented in the parliament to elect a new prime minister in line with the Article 298 (3) of the constitution.

Speaker Onsari Gharti was supposed to read the President’s letter in the parliament today. But due to protest by the main opposition CPN-UML lawmakers the meeting was adjourned for Sunday. It will will elect the new prime minister.

Earlier, on May 25, Bhandari had called for electing the prime minister within a week through consensus and form a Council of Ministers under his leadership.

The current government has changed into a caretaker one after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal stepped down from his post on May 24 as per the agreement reached between the CPN (Maoist Center) and the Nepali Congress on July 12, last year.

– By Ashok Dahal for REPUBLICA

