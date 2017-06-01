Bajura CDO repairs dirt road, concerned authorities indifferent

BAJURA: Chief District Officer of Bajura Devendra Lamichhane has taken an initiative to upgrade a dirt road in Martadi-Kolti road section in Pandusen, following a gross negligence by concerned authorities in the district.

According to local Namleng Gurung, the dirt road had not been repaired for more than a month.However, the CDO, District Police Chief DSP Dal Bahadur Bogati, APF DSP Dhirendra Shah, engineer Jang Thapa, chief of Bajura National Investigation Department Thakur KC including others contributed for repairing the road.

According to a Jeep owner Dipendra Malla, though the poor condition of the road at Pandusen had forced travelers to walk on foot to Dansagu of Kolti Bazar, now vehicles can be driven on the road thanks to the effort of the team led by the CDO.

CDO Lamichhane said that he took an initiative to repair the dirt road following indifference by the municipality, District Development Committee, Road Department, Jeep Owners, Karnali Employment Programme and concerned authorities.

Despite the repeated request to repair and upgrade the road, the concerned authorities did not shoulder the responsibility, added CDO Lamichhane.

Though the Saphe Martadi Road Division Office has tendered the road out for construction, which would benefit people of northern Bajura and Humla and Mugu districts, the construction work has not started yet, said Division Office Chief Hari Subedi.

However, locals blame the Division Office for the delay in road construction and repair works.

– By Prakash Singh for THT

