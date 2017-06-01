A big fire breaks out in Birendranagar

SURKHET: A big fire broke out in Birendranagar, Surkhet as Koteshwar Tyre Resoling Center in the city caught fire on Thursday morning. According police, the fire started because of short circuit at 5 am in the morning.

According to police, the fire is still on despite security personnel from Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police as well as locals are trying to control it.

Despite being the headquarters of the previous regional structure in Mid-Western Region, there is no fire engine in Birendranagar.

“The fire is still on and we are facing problem in bringing the situation under control in the absence of fire engine in the city,” said SP Mohan Kumar Acharya, the chief of district police office. “Security personnel and locals are trying since morning to control the fire,” he added.

– By Nagendra Upadhyaya for REPUBLICA

