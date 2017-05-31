‘Clean the city’ first decision of mayor Shakya

KATHMANDU: Making the maiden decision to launch the cleaning campaign in Kathmandu, newly elected mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Bidhya Sundar Shakya has assumed his office on Wednesday.

Signing the file of the decision ‘Clean the city’ campaign, mayor Shakya and deuty-mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi informed that they will participate in the campaign.

During the program, mayor Shakya signed in both Nepali and Nepal Bhasha file. Before, he planted Rudraksha in the premises of KMC.

Deputy-mayor Khadgi logged in the updated website of KMC.

Earlier, following the oath taking ceremony, the newly elected mayor and deputy mayor visited different memorial parks across the city and paid tribute to the martyrs and leaders.

– REPUBLICA

