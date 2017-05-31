Teenage girl arrested for throwing away newborn baby at dumping site

SOLUKHUMBU: An unmarried teenage girl has been arrested for dumping a newborn infant. The police arrested 17 – year – old girl, a native of Dudhkausi rural municipality – 3, and currently living as a tenant in Salleri.

The girl left the baby at a dumping site near the residence where she is living as a tenant at Naya Bazaar in Sollududhkunda rural municipality – 6 on Tuesday afternoon. The baby girl was born of illicit relation, police investigation has revealed.

The teenage girl threw away the newborn baby wrapped in a plastic bag at around 2:30 pm. Some children playing nearby saw the baby moving inside the bag and immediately informed their parents.

The girl, an 11th grader, was arrested from her rented room and confessed to her involvement in the crime, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Madhav Prasad Budhathoki said.

Police have launched further investigation into the incident to determine the father of the newborn baby girl.

– RSS

