Father, daughter killed in lightening strike

PYUTHAN:  A man and his daughter died on Tuesday after they were struck by a lightening at Gahanakhola of Sarumarini Village Council in Pyuthan district.

Hari Bhakta Sunar, 55, and his 12-year-old daughter died on the spot after the lightning struck their house this morning, assistance sub-inspector at Darbhana Police station Jeevan Bikram Shah said.

Police have been preparing to take the dead bodies to Lamahi of Dang for post mortem, DSP Sanjit Singh Rathaor said.

