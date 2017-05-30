Father, daughter killed in lightening strike

PYUTHAN: A man and his daughter died on Tuesday after they were struck by a lightening at Gahanakhola of Sarumarini Village Council in Pyuthan district.

Hari Bhakta Sunar, 55, and his 12-year-old daughter died on the spot after the lightning struck their house this morning, assistance sub-inspector at Darbhana Police station Jeevan Bikram Shah said.

Police have been preparing to take the dead bodies to Lamahi of Dang for post mortem, DSP Sanjit Singh Rathaor said.

– By Guru Prasad Bhandari for TKP

