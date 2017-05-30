Music video resonating Nepal’s diverse topography and culture released

KATHMANDU: A promotional music video showcasing Nepal’s pristine landscapes and cultural heritage sites has been launched with a prime objective to promote Nepal’s tourism.

The Nepal Tourism Board released the song ‘Chahara – ma’ last week to promote tourism in Nepal.

Penned by Nepal’s renowned poet, Viplob Pratik, and sung by Nhyoo Bajracharya, who also composed it, the song was filmed in different parts of the country. The song reflects the country’s diverse topography with one of the world’s most varying altitudes.

The song has been directed by Soorya Baral, who also performs in the video. Director Baral believes that the song and music video such as this one, and the first of its kind, will no doubt give boost to the domestic tourism in Nepal once it is disseminated properly.

– RSS, THT

