2 dozen RJPN cadres arrested in Rautahat for protesting Phase-II polls

RAUTAHAT: Cadres of the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal on Tuesday picketed the Office of Chief Returning Officer in Rautahat district.

Police, however, arrested around two dozen of them as they tried to padlock the office.

The detainees have been kept at the District Police Office.

Earlier, the RJPN had announced various protest programmes against the second phase of local level elections claiming it would not let the government hold polls before amending the constitution.

The RJPN district-level leaders said today’s programme was organised under the agitation announced at the central level.

Meanwhile, the RJPN cadres also staged protests in various places of Bara, Sarlahi and Mahottari districts.

– ONLINEKHABAR

