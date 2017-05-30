French organisation removes 5 tonne waste from Mt Everest

KATHMANDU: A French organisation recently removed five tonnes of garbage from the Mount Everest.

The Montagne et Partage had launched the Everest Green campaign from April 13 to May 23.

During the 40-day period, the garbage was collected from the Base Camp (5,300 metres) as well as the South Col (7,906 metres).

The major portion of the waste includes aluminum, nylon cords, textiles, scrap waste, batteries and plastic objects, according to the French Embassy in Kathmandu.

“Out of five tonnes, two tonnes were sent to Namche for incineration whereas three tonnes of recyclable waste are being brought to Kathmandu by road for further processing/treatment.”

The organisation had spent Euro 150,000 for the project.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador to Nepal, Yves Carmona, hosted a reception on Monday in honour of the expedition.

Speaking on the occasion, the envoy highlighted the relationship between Nepal and France and the need to raise environmental awareness amongst the relevant stakeholders as a long-term solution to the increasing pollution on mountains.

– ONLINEKHABAR

Related news