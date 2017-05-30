NA cargo airplane crashes at Kolti airport in Bajura, pilot killed

BAJURA: Nepal Army’s light cargo aircraft caught fire while landing on the runway of Kolti Airport in Far-Western Bajura district this afternoon.

The NA’s PZL M-28 Skytruck aircraft caught fire while it was returning from Simikot in Humla district at around 12:15 pm today, according to the Bajura District Police Office.

Nepal Army’s Skytruck aircraft pilot died and two others including a woman co-pilot sustained critical injuries after the vehicle was engulfed in flames while landing on the runway of Kolti Airport in Bajura district this afternoon.

The deceased has been Identified as Kailash Gurung.

It is yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, the effort is underway to contain the fire, said police.

Earlier, the aircraft had departed for Simikot from Surkhet carrying sacks of rice grains but diverted onto Bajura after it could not land in the destination due to the bad weather, said police.

– By Prakash Singh for THT

Related news