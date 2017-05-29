Chitwan Police confirms Maoist Center cadres tore ballot papers

CHITWAN: Nepal Police SP Deepak Thapa, the chief of Chitwan District Police Office, confirmed that two cadres of CPN (Maoist Center) are arrested for tearing ballot papers during the vote count of Chitwan Metropolitan City.

According to SP Thapa, the vote count at the local covered hall was peaceful. Thapa and a DSP were present there with 33 police personnel. The vote count was going on six groups.

Thapa said all of a sudden debates started in two groups and one of them tore around four to five ballot papers. “We arrested two from there. The arrested are the representatives of the Maoist Center and they are Madhu Neupane and Drona Babu Siwakoti,” said SP Thapa.

SP Thapa informed that the counting station is sealed now and the vote count is suspended. The surrounding of the covered hall is now declared as prohibited area.

The incident took place when the vote count of ward number 19 was going on. The vote count of the ward number 20 was yet to go.

– By Ramesh Kumar Paudel for REPUBLICA

