6 killed in Dhading bus accident

KATHMANDU: Six people died when a school bus carrying passengers met with an accident at Bhakare of Golabhanjyang in Nilkanth-10 of Dhading district on Sunday.

The ill-fated bus Ga 1 Kha 3405 was heading to Khaharey Bazaar of Tripureshwor from Gola Bhanjyang.

The bus plunged some 150 metres off the road. Locals of the area are helping with the rescue operation while teams of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force have been dispatched towards the incident site.

According to a local Kuber Dharel, 12 injured passengers have been rescued so far.

The school bus was used for carrying passengers after the local bus plying on the road broke down. The school bus parked on a steep road to board the passengers from the broken bus moved backward and fell down the road, it is learnt.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news