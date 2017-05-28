UML wins mayoral race in Kathmandu metropolis

KATHMANDU: UML mayoral candidate Bidhyasundar Shakya is has emerged victorious in the race for the mayor of Kathmandu Metropolis with 64913 votes, compared to 45269 votes for his closest rival Nepali Congress mayoral candidate Raju Raj Joshi.

Likewise, Nepali Congress deputy mayoral candidate Prabha Khadgi has won the race for the deputy mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City with 58952 votes, against 34854 votes garnered by her nearest rival Rastriya Prajatantra Party deputy mayoral candidate Raja Ram Shrestha.

Their victories were declared formally amidst the presence of all the representatives of the various political parties, according to Chief Returning Officer Dipendra Adhikari.

– REPUBLICA

