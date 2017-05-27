Kami Rita Sherpa scales Mt Everest 21 times

KATHMANDU: A Sherpa climber from Thame village of Solukhumbu district has scripted a history on the roof of the world by scaling Mt Everest for the 21st time on Saturday.

Kami Rita Sherpa (47), stood atop the world’s highest peak at 8:15 am, being one of the three climbers in the world to hold the record for most of the summits on Mt Everest, according to the expedition organiser.

Jiban Ghimire, Managing Director at Shangri-La Nepal Trek, said that Kami Rita being a part of the Alpine Ascents Everest Expedition scaled the mountain. The team members left for the south summit to start their final summit pushed at around 11:00 pm on Friday, he added.

Earlier, Apa Sherpa and Phurba Tashi Sherpa have scaled the mountain 21 times, according to a record at the Department of Tourism. Kami Rita has already climbed most of the peaks above 8,000 m including K2, Cho-oyu, Lhoste and Annapurna among others.

“He has now been to the top of the world 21 times, tying him with Apa and Phurba Tashi for the world record,” Gyanendra Shrestha, a liaison officer at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation commented.

Meanwhile, a record-holder mountaineer Lakpa Rita Sherpa of the Alpine Ascents shared that the expedition members including Ben Jones, Eric Murphy, Malcolm J Alexander, Santiago Perez, John Peterson and John Zeckendrof along with Jangbu Sherpa, Mingma Tshering Sherpa, Dawa Nuru Sherpa and Fur Kanchha Sherpa successfully made it to the top of Mt Everest.

According to him, the team had reported that it was a cloudy and little bit of wind but not bad at all. “All climbers are now descending safely to the lower camps.”

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

