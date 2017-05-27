Singaporean woman dies of altitude sickness in Lobuche

LOBUCHE, Solukhumbu: A Singaporean woman died of altitude sickness at Lobuche in Khumjung area of Solukhumbu on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Amy Ong Kumling.

She had arrived at Lobuche, a small village near the Mount Everest, to Thursday to take part in the Everest Marathon to be held on May 29.

According to the District Police Office, Solukhumbu, she died at her hotel room this morning.

Preparations are underway to send her body to Kathmandu for postmortem.

– RSS

