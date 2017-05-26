Pilgrim drowns in Gosaikunda

RASUWA: A pilgrim drowned in a lake in Gosaikunda this morning while taking a holy dip.

The deceased has been identified as Rojina Karki, 40, of Naikap of Chandragiri Municipality-14, Kathmandu, police said. She arrived here along with her kin three days ago on a religious trip to observe the Ganga Dasahara Festival kicked off from today.

She drowned while taking a bath in the Neelkantha Lake. Gosaikunda that lies in Rasuwa district is one of the famous religious sites of Nepal.

– RSS

