Renovation of Anantapur temple begins

KATHMANDU: The Department of Archaeology has begun renovation of Anantapur temple, which was damaged in the 2015 earthquakes, on the premises of Swoyambhunath stupa.

The 7.6 magnitude Gorkha Earthquake and its subsequent aftershocks had damaged some of the parts of the temple that is situated on the UNSECO World Heritage site.

Although two years have elapsed since the quake, the Swoyambhu Management and Conservation Committee had not been able to renovate the temple due to lack of adequate fund.

DoA Director General Besh Narayan Dahal said the department provided support for the renovation of the temple which holds historical, cultural and religious significance.

The renovation is expected to be completed by mid-July, according to Dahal. The DoA is also conducting a study on the other quake damaged stupas and heritages for renovation.

– RSS, THT

