Polish climber illegally ‘traverses Everest’

KATHMANDU: A renowned economist from Poland has claimed that he scaled Mt Everest from the Tibetan side and traversed towards Nepal from the roof of the world.

According to a post on the Facebook page, ‘No Oxygen Solo Everest Expedition 2017’, Janusz Adam Adamski, 49, an economist from Szczecin, Poland, reached the summit from North Col route on May 21 and started descending from the South Col route in Nepal the same day.

“Janusz made it to the top of Mt Everest from the north and then descended to the south, making him the first Polish, and 15th in the world, to traverse the mountain. At this moment, Janusz is safely in Camp III on the Nepali side,” it read.

The post added that he made it to Lukla this afternoon on his way to Kathmandu. “ I used oxygen from Camp III while descending to the base camp,” he added. The climber, who claims to have completed the highest ascents in all the seven continents, had scaled Mt Everest from Nepal in 2006, according to a government record.

Emma, an official at the China Tibet Mountaineering Association, confirmed that CTMA officials were searching for the Polish climber, as he had been out of contact since May 21. “All the climbers who reached the summit of Mt Everest had already descended towards the base camp but Janusz hadn’t made it till date,” she told this daily over the phone, adding that a liaison officer was still at the Advanced Base Camp (ABC) to search for him in Tibet. “CTMA didn’t issue any permit to the climbers to traverse from north to south and Janusz’s action, if true, is personal and illegal,” she added. According to her, Janusz had to descend from North Col to ABC after summiting Mt Everest on CTMA permit.

Dinesh Bhattarai, director general at the Department of Tourism, said if Janusz was in Nepal, it’s illegal. He added that he would be punished under the country’s Immigration Rules and Tourism Act. He claimed he would not be able to fly out of Kathmandu airport.

Though officials from Nepal and Tibet say traversing is illegal, renowned mountaineer Alan Arnette wrote on his blog that according to Himalayan Database, only 15 mountaineers had traversed through Everest 34 times, including Jozef Just, who did so without supplemental oxygen and died in the process in 1988.

According to Navin Trital, managing director at Expedition Himalaya, the Polish climber had only obtained a climbing permit from CTMA to climb the mountain from the Tibetan side. “Expedition Himalaya was not aware of Janusz’s plan to traverse from north to south while our company only managed a climbing permit and necessary base camp services,” he said. He added that the climber was properly briefed about climbing rules in Tibet.

Bodh Raj Bhandari, managing director at Snowy Horizon Treks, which handled his expedition in Kathmandu, said he arrived in Kathmandu on April 8 and left for Mt Everest expedition from the Tibetan side the next day. “We haven’t heard from him after he left for Tibet,” he added.

The Polish economist posted on Facebook that his Everest project was coordinated by Andrzej (Andrew) Ziółkowski. “I particularly thank Andrew, who will look after the security of the expedition and coordination of the project,” the climber shared before leaving for Kathmandu from Poland on April 7. Andrew also posted on Facebook that he took a flight to Kathmandu from Berlin on May 4 to receive him at Mt Everest region in Solukhumbu.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

