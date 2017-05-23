Mountain guide missing in Dhaulagiri

BABIYACHAUR: A guide, identified as a 30-year-old Angnima Sherpa of Chaurikharka-3 of Solukhumbu, has gone missing since Sunday evening while returning after scaling Dhaulagiri Peak.

Sherpa had gone missing from Dhaulagiri base.

According to DSP Basundhara Khadka at Myagdi District Police Office, a helicopter has been mobilised in course of searching for Sherpa.

Sherpa had led 14-member mountaineering team from Himalayan Expedition Indian Air Force. However, other members of the team have returned safely.

– RSS

Related news