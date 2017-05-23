Chhuldim Sherpa scales Mt Everest 19 times

KATHMANDU: More than 30 climbers along with their support staff scaled the world’s highest peak on Tuesday.

“At the top of the world it was clear but very windy. We had to work hard for this summit. Feeling grateful our whole team of 20+ climbers, made the top,” Garrett Madison, one of the renowned international mountain guides shared after climbing Mt Everest.

Team leader Madison along with Conan Bliss, Billy Nugent, John K, Alina Z, Allan M, Ingvild S, Drew M and Ellen G stood atop the mountain, according to Iswari Paudel, Managing Director at Himalaya Guides.

Ang Phurba Sherpa, Lakpa Dendi, Nurbu Sherpa, Pasang Dawa, Pemba Sherpa, KB Thapa, Tsherine Bhote, Ming Dorjee, Shere Thapa, Chhombi Sherpa, Shamgbu Bhote, Kam Dorjee and Phurba Bhote also scaled the peak this morning.

Mingma Sherpa, Managing Director at Dreamers Destination said that Tan Botao also reached Mt Everest summit today with Phurba Tenjing Sherpa and Ang Norbu Sherpa. “Phurba and Ang Norbu had also made it to summit on May 21. This is 12th Everest summit for Phurba Tenjing and 5th summit for Ang Norbu,” he claimed.

Earlier from the Himalaya Guides, Chhuldim Sherpa (Ang Dorjee) from Pangboche scaled Mt Everest for the 19th time on May 21 while Kami Rita Sherpa of Thame made it to the summit point on Mt Everest for the 16th time the next day. Mike Roberts of New Zealand also recorded his 9th summit on Everest book this time, MD Paudel added.

Earlier, at least 220 climbers had already scaled Mt Everest from Nepal side after a team of climbers opened a climbing route to the summit point on May 15.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

Related news