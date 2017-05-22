First Albanian woman among 100 scales Mt Everest

KATHMANDU: More than 100 climbers successfully stood atop the world’s highest peak after they found a fair summit window for the third consecutive day to make their final summit pushes on Mt Everest.

According to the expedition organisers and base camp officials, over 45 foreign climbers along with their support staff climbed the 8,848-metre mountain this morning.

Gyanendra Shrestha, a liaison officer from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation said that Uta Ibrahimi became first woman climber from Albania to reach the summit of Mt Everest. Uta was part of a six-member expedition handled by TAG Nepal.

Ang Jangbu Sherpa, Managing Director at Beyul Adventure shared that 12 foreign clients along with 15 Sherpa climbers representing the International Mountain Guides scaled the mountain.

Coloradoan Jim Davidson, also co-author of The New York Times bestseller The Ledge, team leader Dallas Wilson Glass, Karim Marino Mella Nazir, Inge Meloy, David William Buchwald, Bradley Kenneth Jones, Markus Hauschild, Knut Meel, Joshua Tyler McDowell, Ryan Michael Laughna, Moritz Maximillian Johann Werner and Ghizlane Aakar scaled Mt Everest.

Temba Tsheri Sherpa, Managing Director at Sherpa Khangri Outdoor said that 14 foreign climbers including five female mountaineers also scaled the peak this morning.

Among them 13 climbers are from China, he shared. Sun Bin, Zhang Bao Long, Wang Hui Hui, Luo Biao, Chen Qiong, Ma Jian Guo, Song Qioang, Ma Bin, Wang Zhanping, Gao Xiaodan, Han Zijun, Shi Lei and Japanese female climber Tomoko Obata along with 17 Sherpa climbers including Kaji Sherpa, Nima Gyalzen Sherpa, Ongje Sherpa and Lakpa Rinji Sherpa and Passang Rinzee Sherpa among other climbed the mountain, he added.

Iswari Paudel Managing Director at Himalayan Guides which handles the clients from Adventure Consultants said that 17 climbers including eight expedition members stood atop the roof of the world today.

Michael John Roberts, Robert Kelso Smith, Charles Ely Mace, Wendy Kathleen Gustin, Lionel Philippe Brecx, Leah Maree Jay and Susan Veronica L Kelly along with their support staff climbed Mt Everest, he said.

Navin Trital, Managing Director at Expedition Himalaya shared that five foreign climbers along with their seven climbing Sherpas scaled the pix early this morning.

Jacob Smith, Terry Kelleher, Ivan Graham Wademan, William James Martin and Oswaldo Aurelio Freire Cartagena of the Mountain Trip Everest Expedition 2017 along with Da Gelje Sherpa, Pasang Kaji Sherpa, Pem Ngima Sherpa, Ngatemba Sherpa, Mingmar Sherpa and Namgyal Sherpa reached the summit of Mt Everest, he added.

The base camp officials also informed that five climbers from Asian Trekking and nine from High Altitude Dream and five from Seven Summit Treks also climbed Mt Everest.

Earlier, at least 120 climbers had already scaled Mt Everest from Nepal side after a team of climbers opened a climbing route to the summit point on May 15. More climbers along with their support staff are all set to make their final summit pushes tomorrow morning, they added.

– By Rajan pokharel for THT

Related news