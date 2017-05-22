Dhurmus-Suntali Foundation receives Rs 2 m from Jhapa

SURUNGA, Jhapa: As many as two million rupees have been contributed to Dhurmus-Suntali Foundation in view of constructing houses for the quake victims.

Birat Jaycees Birtamod has initiated to collect the fund for the purpose.

Kalpana Chemjong recently provided Rs 150,000 to the foundation and the fund reaches two million rupees. Chemjong is recently in United Kingdom.

The collected total sum of the fund was handed over to the foundation on April 16 this year.

– RSS, REPUBLICA

Related news