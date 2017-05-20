Nepali woman takes human trafficking message to Mt Everest summit

KATHMANDU: More than 20 climbers including a Tamang woman successfully climbed the world’s highest peak on Saturday morning after they found a fair weather to make the final summit pushes on Mt Everest, according to officials.

Gyanendra Shrestha, a liaison officer from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, said that Kanchhi Maya Tamang summited Mt Everest at 6:00 am becoming the first Tamang woman from Nepal to scale the world’s highest peak.

In association with UN Women, Tamang along with Pemba Dorje Sherpa climbed Mt Everest raising a slogan ‘Fight Against Human Trafficking’ from the roof of the world, according to Shrestha.

UN Women Nepal shared that it was the first time that someone climbed Mt Everest for women’s empowerment and gender equality. Tamang, a returnee migrant worker from Sindhupalchowk, is herself a trafficking survivor. “Pemba Dorje has also scaled Mt Everesty for 16th times,” Shrestha added.

Besides, 19 more climbers successfully stood atop the mountain in between 06:45-07:15 am. According to Rishi Bhandari, Managing Director at Satori Adventures, nine foreign climbers along with their support staff climbed Mt Everest. “Australian climber Sealey Samuel Peter, Chiesa Davide and Lobina Angelo from Italy, Japanese mountaineers Taro Yamagata and Indian climbers Dhankude Kishor Dattatraya and Brij Mohan Sharma among others scaled the mountain,’ he said, adding that Phurba Gyalje Sherpa, Lakpa Tasi Sherpa, Dawa Temba Sherpa, Pemba Tashi Sherpa, Ngima Sherpa and Nima Sherpa also climbed Mt Everest. At least 30 more climbers were also on their way to summit after Satori’s team scaled the peak, Bhandari quoted base camp officials as saying. Dattatraya from Pune had already scaled Mt Everest from north side while Sharma from Indian Navy became the fastest Indian to complete ‘Bad water Ultra-marathon’ in 2015. Earlier at least 49 climbers 22 expedition members scaled Mt Everest from Nepal side after a team of climbers opened a climbing route to the summit point on May 15. More than 300 members are still waiting for a summit window. – By Rajan Pokharel for THT

