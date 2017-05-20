Nepali woman takes human trafficking message to Mt Everest summit

FILE- In this undated photo, Kanchhi Maya Tamang poses for the camera on Mt Everest. Photo: Facebook

KATHMANDU:  More than 20 climbers including a Tamang woman successfully climbed the world’s highest peak on Saturday morning after they found a fair weather to make the final summit pushes on Mt Everest, according to officials.

Gyanendra Shrestha, a liaison officer from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, said that Kanchhi Maya Tamang summited Mt Everest at 6:00 am becoming the first Tamang woman from Nepal to scale the world’s highest peak.

In association with UN Women, Tamang along with Pemba Dorje Sherpa climbed Mt Everest raising a slogan ‘Fight Against Human Trafficking’ from the roof of the world, according to Shrestha.

UN Women Nepal shared that it was the first time that someone climbed Mt Everest for women’s empowerment and gender equality. Tamang, a returnee migrant worker from Sindhupalchowk, is herself a trafficking survivor. “Pemba Dorje has also scaled Mt Everesty for 16th times,” Shrestha added.

