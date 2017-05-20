Day VI: counting of votes concluded in 260 local units, UML leading

KATHMANDU: The counting of votes in 260 local bodies has concluded as of 3:00 pm Saturday, the sixth day of the vote count following the first round of local level elections on May 14.

According to the latest figures received from the districts where the elections were held, the CPN-UML has won 106 posts of mayor and rural municipality chief while the Nepali Congress has secured 100 seats of municipality mayor and rural municipality chief.

The CPN Maoist Centre stands in the third position with its candidates’ election in 46 local units.

Likewise, UML is leading in 15 local units whereas NC in 8 units.

However, Surya Prasad Sharma, Spokesperson at the Election Commission, informed that the poll results have officially been declared only in 190 local units owing to the procedural hurdle.

The first round of elections was held in 281 local bodies in 34 districts of Province 3, 4 and 6. Though the elections were scheduled to take place in 283 local bodies, candidates in 2 local units were elected unopposed.

The second phase of the elections in 41 districts of Province 1, 2, 4, 5 and 7 is going to be held on June 14.

Meanwhile, voters’ education programmes have resumed in nine districts of Province 7 since Friday which was stopped after the local polls were scheduled to be held in two phases.

Information officer at the Regional Election Office, Prem Bhatta shared that the voters’ education programmes were launched in one sub-metropolis, 33 municipalities and 54 rural municipalities in Province No 7.

There are 1,300,714 voters in the province. The Office of the chief returning officer has also begun its regular business from today in view of the local polls.

– RSS, THT ONLINE

